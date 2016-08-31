Alleged stalker now accused of murder try

The Allen County prosecutor’s office was already investigating 39-year-old Willie Amos for stalking a woman when he escalated the situation.

According to court documents now charging the convicted felon with attempted murder, Amos rammed his SUV into her Dodge Charger as he chased her down Fairfield Avenue last week.

When the two vehicles came to rest, hers into a tree and his through a fence, he scrambled out of his vehicle, pulled out a gun and shot her, police said.

Arrested nearby, Amos was initially charged with aggravated battery, battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness.

On Tuesday, prosecutors significantly increased the charges, charging him with Level 1 felony attempted murder and a Level 4 charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

They also sought to have his bond elevated because of the threat he poses to the woman, according to court documents.

Since May, the victim filed five police reports about Amos and his harassing behavior. Before the shooting, Amos told her that he would kill her if he ever got into trouble over her, according to court documents.

He also told police at the time of his arrest that he thought about killing himself and that one of the officers should have shot him, according to court documents.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull granted the request for the elevated bond, setting it at $150,000 total on the two charges.

Amos was out on bond on a felony charge of dealing marijuana at the time of the attack on the woman, according to court documents. That bond was revoked, so he remains in the Allen County Jail without bond in that case.

This is not the first time he’s been charged with attempted murder.

In 1995, Amos, then 18, was convicted of attempted murder, having shot another teen nine times in the back, neck and arm. Amos punched his attorney in the face after the jury rendered their verdict.

Allen Superior Court Judge John Surbeck sentenced Amos to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder, but with good behavior credits and other time cuts, Amos got out of the Indiana Department of Correction in 20 years and one month.

Amos successfully completed the Re-Entry Court program in September, and he was released from any probation.

He is not currently on parole, according to Department of Correction records.

rgreen@jg.net