Attempted murder charge for Fort Wayne man

Prosecutors have formally charged a 39-year-old man with attempted murder nearly a week after he shot his ex-girlfriend after causing her to crash her vehicle on Fairfield Avenue.

Willie Amos, of the 3100 block of McDonald Street, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery and criminal recklessness.

On Tuesday, Allen County prosecutors charged him with attempted murder and asked for an elevated bond in the case.

According to court documents, the woman remains in the hospital.

