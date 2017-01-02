Challenge to EACS' building plan tossed

A judge last week dismissed a lawsuit against East Allen County Schools that sought to block the district’s $87.5 million building project.

Jimella Harris filed the complaint Nov. 30. She asked the court to order the building project to be placed on a ballot for the consent of voters. On Wednesday, Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay dismissed the complaint, saying Harris failed to exhaust administrative remedies.

The East Allen board voted 5-2 on June 7 to place the $87.5 million building referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. But the district was allowed to proceed with the building program without a November ballot challenge. No petitions were filed for a referendum, even though some objections had been raised during the June meeting. The deadline to turn in a petition with the required signatures was July 8.

EACS argued that under Indiana’s Public Lawsuit Statute, administrative remedies are a condition to filing a public lawsuit, including but not limited to filing a remonstrance. Bobay ruled that Harris’ complaint is a public lawsuit governed by the Indiana Public Lawsuit Statue and that Harris failed to exhaust administrative remedies.

EACS officials have said the renovations will occur across EACS’ attendance areas and are expected to increase school safety and address some overcrowding issues the district is facing.

jchapman@jg.net