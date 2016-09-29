Charge dropped in '93 murder case

The Allen County prosecutor’s office has dropped a murder charge against Richard Niemeyer, who was accused of bludgeoning a man to death in 1993.

Kevin Weisenburger was found beaten to death at the Carriage House Apartments in 1993. The cold case was reopened in 2014, and a cigarette butt and a dirty white towel found at the crime scene were sent to the state police for DNA analysis, something that wasn’t available in 1993.

Those tests found the DNA matched that of Niemeyer, whose DNA had been recorded in a national database after he served time in prison for criminal confinement in 1996 and for being a habitual traffic offender in the mid-2000s.

Niemeyer went on trial in July, and a mistrial was declared after the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

The state submitted additional evidence for DNA testing this month, but the items did not generate additional evidence, the Allen County prosecutor’s office said.

Because the state is unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, it has asked that the charges be dropped and that Niemeyer be released.

The charges were dropped without prejudice, which means prosecutors could refile charges at a later date.

