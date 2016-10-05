County man pleads guilty to unemployment insurance fraud

An Allen County man has been sentenced to probation and ordered to repay more than $25,000 after pleading guilty to unemployment insurance fraud recently, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

Clayton A. Gaham, 31, knowingly defrauded the system by collecting unemployment insurance benefits while working full time, the department said in a statement.

The department said it began an investigation after Gaham failed to report wages, and said it was able to determine through records that Gaham was working and receiving both wages and unemployment benefits at the same time.

Gaham was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay $25,651, the statement said.