Deal nets knife-wielding rapist 10 years

A Fort Wayne man accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him at knifepoint has pleaded guilty.

Guy P. Bishop, 53, pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape. A plea agreement calls for him to serve 10 years of a 16-year sentence in prison and six years on probation when he is sentenced March 3.

Bishop is accused of violently attacking the woman before raping her on Nov. 29, 2015.

The two met at Spudz Bar & Grill in Fort Wayne. She told police she was acquainted with Bishop, whom she knew as “Spider,” and his fiancée. He returned to the bar around 9 p.m. and asked her if she would accompany him to visit his fiancée who he said was in the hospital, court records said.

He then drove to his home saying he needed to pick something up. She went inside to use the bathroom. As she was walking to the front door, Bishop hit her on the head and knocked her to the floor, according to court documents.

Bishop then placed her on the couch and held a knife to her throat. He then ripped off her clothes and made her take a couple of pills which she slipped out of her mouth when he was distracted, and placed them between the couch and wall. They were later retrieved by police from that spot, according to court documents.

Bishop then raped her, choked her until she couldn’t breathe and then dragged her into the back room to assault her again. He told her he “would just cut her up with a knife and throw her in the trunk of his car,” according to court documents.