Elkhart prosecutor seeks life without parole for Amber Pasztor

The Elkhart County prosecutor is seeking life in prison without parole for a Fort Wayne woman who is charged with the murder of her two children on Sept. 26.

The request was filed today in Elkhart Circuit Court against 29-year-old Amber Pasztor.

A life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole can be sought in Indiana if a murder victim was less than 12 years of age, the prosecutor's petition said.

Liliana Hernandez was 7 and Rene Pasztor was 6 at the time of their deaths. Pasztor is accused of taking them from their grandparents' home before killing them in Elkhart County.

Evidence that Pasztor has committed an additional murder is, "in and of itself, a qualifying aggravating circumstance," the petition said.

Elkhart County Proscutor Curtis T. Hill Jr. said Pasztor is a suspect in the death of Frank Macomber, who was found dead Sept. 27.

"Indiana law provides that murders alleged to have occurred under certain circumstances are particularly heinous and therefore subject to harsher penalty considerations. We have alleged that this ‘mother’ murdered her two children, both of whom were under the age of 12 years, one after the other, here in Elkhart County. In this circumstance, a sanction of life without parole for the murder of these two children is an appropriate consideration given the gravity of this horrible crime," Hill said.