Ex-worker files suit against employer

The woman accused of financial crimes in a federal indictment has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and the victim of discrimination.

Marianne Matchette, 50, of Roanoke was the subject of a 15-count indictment handed up by a federal grand jury last month. She is accused of access device fraud, allegedly using 13 credit cards, from American Express cards to Kohl’s store cards, belonging to someone else from March 2014 until October 2015.

She is also charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and mail fraud. And federal prosecutors seek the forfeiture of $156,776.11. That amount of money is believed to be equal to the value of the proceeds acquired through the scheme, according to court documents.

According to the indictment Wednesday by a federal grand jury, Matchette worked for Maxim Medical Services and, as part of her job, used various company credit cards to make purchases for the benefit of the company.

She also had access to the business’s CEO’s personal cards as well. Matchette could use those to make purchases only for the benefit of the CEO and his family, not hers, according to court documents.

Matchette is accused of making a variety of purchases, from Overstock.com, Planet Fitness and Von Maur.

According to court documents, she had packages from Bed, Bath & Beyond shipped to Columbus, Ohio, and items from Pottery Barn Kids shipped to Oregon, Ohio.

In December 2014, Matchette began making wire transfers from the CEO’s bank account to her own, doing so on four different occasions, according to court documents.

On Sept. 6, she sued Maxim Medical and its CEO, Philip Cowart. She alleges Cowart sexually harassed her, treated her differently from other employees when she told them her husband had cancer and conspired to get rid of her to avoid paying for his health insurance.

According to court documents, she said Cowart used her credit cards to purchase gifts for women he met on Tinder, as well as other items, that cost tens of thousands of dollars. That money was reimbursed to her by the company, she said.

Matchette claims she was fired and forced to sign an affidavit “admitting to things she did not do,” according to court documents.

Maxim Medical sued Matchette’s husband and daughters earlier this year, trying to recover money the company alleges was stolen by them, according to Allen Superior Court records.

It appears from public records Matchette has prior felony convictions for financial crimes, including a federal charge of bank embezzlement from the mid-1990s, under a previous name, Marianne Stiles.

Before filing her federal civil suit, Matchette sought a ruling against the company from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but the agency ruled that it could not conclude there was a violation of federal employment laws, according to court documents.

Cowart said in a telephone interview that Matchette’s claims against him and the company are false.

“I look forward to fighting it in court. The EEOC found no merit to the case,” he said. “I look forward to vindicating my name.”

