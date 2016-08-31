Father of girls guilty of molesting

Under a plea deal, a 28-year-old father caught sharing images of himself molesting his young daughters means he will serve much less time than he could have.

But he has to give up information about what he did and who he did it with, under the terms of the agreement he reached with Allen County prosecutors.

The Journal Gazette is not naming the man accused in the case because doing so would identify his victims.

Tuesday morning, the Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty to five charges – three Level 4 felony charges of child molesting, one charge of child exploitation and one charge of possession of child pornography.

In May, prosecutors charged him with a dozen counts, ranging from seven Level 1 felony charges of child molesting to the low-level felony charge of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, a detective with the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department was working undercover as part of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The man responded to an “advertisement” on the social media app, saying he was into “taboo” and “perv.”

Within minutes, the man, self-identified as a divorced father of two, explained in great detail what he did to his girls as they slept, according to court documents.

He also asked to trade photographs, sending images of his own children in sexually explicit positions while sleeping, as well as his own genitalia in the photographs of the girls, according to court documents.

“You can do anything with them as long as they don’t wake up; … don’t want them saying anything to their mom lol,” he wrote in the chat message, court documents said.

Within hours of the chat, federal and local law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant and served it at his Arlington Park home. The girls, ages 2 and 5, were taken to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center and examined.

During subsequent interviews, the girls described sexual acts performed by their father similar to what he talked about in the messages with the undercover officer, according to court documents.

He told them not to tell anyone or he would get into trouble and other people would think the girls were “nasty,” according to court documents.

Had the man been convicted of all the charges against him, he could have received close to 100 years in prison.

But as part of the plea agreement, the father of the two young girls will face no more than 32 years in prison and five years on probation, according to court documents.

In exchange for that plea, the man has to talk.

“The defendant agrees to cooperate fully by providing a complete and truthful statement describing his participation in and knowledge of all other criminal activity, and the state agrees to forgo prosecution of the defendant for any crime, other than perjury or crimes wherein serious bodily injury or death results,” prosecutors wrote in the plea agreement.

