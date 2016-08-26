Feds file 15 counts against employee

A 50-year-old Roanoke woman faces a 15-count federal indictment accusing her of a variety of financial crimes involving her employer.

Marianne Matchette is accused of access device fraud, allegedly using 13 credit cards, from American Express cards to Kohl’s store cards, belonging to someone else from March 2014 until October 2015.

She is also charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and mail fraud. And federal prosecutors seek the forfeiture of $156,776.11. That amount of money is believed to be equal to the value of the proceeds acquired through the scheme, according to court documents.

According to the indictment handed up Wednesday by a federal grand jury, Matchette worked for an unnamed Whitley County company and, as part of her job, used various company credit cards to make purchases for the benefit of the company.

She also had access to the business’s CEO’s personal cards as well. Matchette could use those to make purchases only for the benefit of the CEO and his family, not hers, according to court documents.

Matchette is accused of making a variety of pur­chases, from Overstock.com, Planet Fitness and Von Maur.

According to court documents, she had packages from Bed, Bath & Beyond shipped to Columbus, Ohio, and items from Pottery Barn Kids shipped to Oregon, Ohio.

In December 2014, Matchette began making wire transfers from the CEO’s bank account to her own, doing so on four different occasions, according to court documents.

This case was investigated by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tina Nommay and Stacey Speith, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

It does not appear as of Thursday evening that Matchette had been arrested.

rgreen@jg.net