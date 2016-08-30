Guilty plea in child molesting case

A 28-year-old man caught molesting his two daughters on a social media app pleaded guilty Tuesday in Allen Superior Court.

The Journal Gazette is not naming the man accused in the case because doing so would identify his victims.

Originally charged with a dozen sex crimes, ranging from the highest-level child molesting to low-level possession of child pornography, the man pleaded guilty to four of the original charges, plus one additional added Tuesday morning.

In exchange for his guilty plea, his prison sentence will be 40 years, much less than he would have faced if convicted of all the charges.

According to court documents, a detective with the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department was working undercover as part of the an FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The man responded to an "advertisement" on the social media app, saying he was into "taboo" and "perv."

Within minutes, the man, self-identified as a divorced father of two, explained in great detail what he did to his girls as they slept, according to court documents.

He also asked to trade photographs, sending images of his own children in sexually explicit positions while sleeping, as well as his own genitalia in the photographs of the girls, according to court documents.

