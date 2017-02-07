Kosciusko sheriff seeks removal of special prosecutor

Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine was indicted last year on charges that he accepted $40,000 to allow special privileges for a jail inmate and a visitor, including allowing unrecorded phone calls meant to hinder punishment of the inmate. The Republican sheriff also is accused of intimidating a Warsaw police detective who was suspicions of Rovenstine's activities.
Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday when the defense argued the special prosecutor hadn't fulfilled his responsibilities.
A judge gave the defense 30 days to ask the Indiana Supreme Court whether the prosecutor should be replaced.