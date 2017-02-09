Jury finds Wells County man guilty of child molesting

A Wells County man has been found guilty of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Johnny Langston, 56, of Bluffton, was found guilty after a three-day trial, the Wells County prosecutor said.

In February 2016, one of Langston's victims came forward, and an investigation led to charges being filed. A second victim came forward after hearing about the first victim.

Langston was found guilty of four counts of child molesting and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. A jury deliberated for a little over an hour, the prosecutor said.

Some of the crimes occurred in 2004 to 2009 and others happened in late 2015 and early 2016.

Langston will be sentenced in March. He could get 30 to 62 years in prison, the prosecutor said.