Man found competent for trial

Justin Pease is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges in connection to an April incident that put a Fort Wayne police officer in critical condition. The charges include burglary causing serious bodily injury, arson resulting in serious bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon and being a habitual offender.

Pease has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and schizophrenia, as well as having suffered a significant head injury prior to the incident and had been in treatment at a mental health care facility shortly before his April arrest, according to court documents.

He is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 2200 block of St. Marys Avenue, stabbing her and one other person before barricading himself in a bedroom and cutting himself in the throat, while claiming he had a hostage.

When police arrived and were negotiating with Pease, he set the room on fire.

Three officers suffered smoke inhalation, and Officer Boyce Ballinger was put into a medically induced coma for a few days to recover. He is back on duty.

This summer, Pease’s lawyer, Quinton Ellis, asked to have his client’s mental competency evaluated and indicated he might raise the defense of insanity in the case.

At a hearing Wednesday, a trial date was set, and, based on psychological reports to the court, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull found Pease competent to assist in his own defense.

Robber shot by police sentenced

The man shot by police after a robbery at a local discount store was sentenced this week to 12 years in prison.

Anthony Gant, 44, will also have to pay $1,200 in restitution to an employee of the store, as well as an additional $2,644 to Dollar General Stores.

Gant, of the 1700 block of Hobson Road, was critically wounded by police when he and an accomplice, Christopher Johnson, robbed the store.

The two men had their faces covered when they entered the store the evening of Aug. 23, 2015, according to court documents.

Gant had a black handgun and pointed at it at an employee as he told her to open the registers, the safe and cigarette cabinet.

Gant assured the store’s employees he would not hurt them, according to a police report.

The weapon, later identified as a BB gun, was found hidden in a bag in the store, according to court documents.

Under the terms of the plea agreement reached with prosecutors in July, Gant was sentenced to 12 years in prison on a single robbery charge. Another charge of robbery was dismissed.

Earlier in August, Johnson was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with three years suspended and to be served on probation.

He too must make the same restitution payments, plus an additional $17 to another individual, according to court records.

rgreen@jg.net