Non-Christian inmates allege bias in jail suit

Several current and former Allen County Jail inmates have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging religious discrimination against followers of Islam and Native American faiths.

In a lawsuit filed Sept. 20, former Allen County inmate Rolando Jordan, as well as current inmates Ronald Ward and Kenneth RollingCloud, allege that non-Christian inmates – specifically Muslims and Native Americans – are prohibited from keeping articles of religious devotion and are forbidden from holding communal prayer meetings. The plaintiffs are represented by Christopher C. Meyers & Associates.

Listed as defendants are Sheriff David Gladieux; Alan Cook, commander of the Allen County Jail; and Charles Hart, a former jail commander.

“Since October 2014, dozens of jail inmates who are members of Muslim or Native American faith traditions have been denied the ability to participate in regular group worship and/or keep articles of religious devotion,” the lawsuit states.

This is in direct contrast, the lawsuit states, with how Christian inmates are treated.

“Since 2014, more than 500, if not thousands of, inmates, have received Protestant Christian baptisms at the jail as facilitated and arranged by defendants,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges that Jordan and Ward, along with other Muslims at the jail, have been denied permission to participate in a traditional Muslim congregational prayer called Jum’ah.

Additionally, the suit alleges prayer rugs were confiscated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The jail’s Ramadan guidelines state inmates may pray five times per day in their cell using a special orange or brown towel, which is collected at the end of Ramadan. The guidelines were provided as evidence with the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Jordan was an inmate from January through August. Ward, the lawsuit states, has resided at the jail since December 2015.

According to court documents, Jordan has been in the jail periodically since 1997 on various charges including battery, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Court documents state Jordan was most recently sentenced to more than two years in prison on a battery charge.

RollingCloud, court documents state, has a criminal history dating to 1987 on charges including invasion of privacy, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battery and theft. According to the lawsuit, RollingCloud has been “regularly detained at the jail since October 2014.”

Among the items Muslim inmates are prohibited from possessing, the lawsuit states, are prayer rugs and religious head coverings called kufis. Native American inmates are prohibited from possessing small pouches containing sacred herbs such as sage and sweetgrass and are not allowed ceremonial headdresses, according to the lawsuit.

Included among the evidence presented with the lawsuit are several grievances filed by inmates including Jordan, Ward and RollingCloud requesting access to religious materials and permission to participate in communal religious ceremonies.

A message left Monday for John Feighner, an attorney at Haller & Colvin who represents the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, was not immediately returned.

