Pasztor trial delayed until March

A jury trial for a woman accused of smothering her two children to death has been delayed until March 20.

Amber Pasztor was to stand trial Jan. 23 in Elkhart Circuit Court on two counts of murder. Judge Terry Shewmaker on Thursday delayed the trial about two months.

Pasztor wrote a letter this month to the judge, saying she's guilty and competent to stand trial and will accept a life sentence without parole. She will undergo a second competency evaluation on Jan. 16.

Public defender Peter Soldato had said in court filings that attorneys believe Pasztor cannot fully understand the legal proceedings she faces or help prepare her defense. Shewmaker ordered an evaluation by two psychiatric experts to see if she's competent. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without parole.

Pasztor drove to the Elkhart Police Department on Sept. 26 and told officers the bodies of two of her children, Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, were in the back seat of her car.

Pasztor allegedly stormed the Allen County home of her father and stepmother and abducted Liliana and Rene. The couple had custody of the children and 3-year-old, Juelz Aguirre, who was not taken.

Pasztor has also been named a suspect in the death of Frank Macomber, 65, who was found shot to death around the same time Pasztor is accused of killing her children. Macomber was found in a woods a short distance from Pasztor's father's home on Goshen Road.

Pasztor has not been charged in Macomber's death.

