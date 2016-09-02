Widow suing city, officers for shooting death

Prosecutors declared a Fort Wayne Police Department officer was justified in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Anthony Hodge in June 2015.

But his widow has filed a federal wrongful death claim against the city and the two officers involved. She alleges they violated Hodge’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms when they opened fire on him in the doorway to his near-northside home.

In June 2015, Fort Wayne Police Officer Nicholas Lichtsinn and the rookie he was training, Officer Ryan Nystuen, responded to the report of a disturbance in the 2400 block of St. Marys Avenue.

The disturbance involved a verbal confrontation that turned physical between Hodge and another person. Hodge left that scene and returned to his own home a few doors down.

Neighbors told The Journal Gazette at the time of the shooting that Hodge was a man who would do anything for anyone but could be difficult to deal with.

In 2013, he was arrested on a charge of intimidation, accused of brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot a neighbor in the head. When police arrived, they found him holding a .44 Magnum Ruger Super Redhawk revolver.

When police arrived at Hodge’s door on June 13, 2015, they found him armed with a large-caliber handgun. He refused to put the gun down, in spite of a number of demands by the officers, according to witness and police statements.

Lichtsinn fired four times, hitting Hodge in the torso, killing him.

According to court documents, the bullets struck Hodge’s heart and a number of other organs.

Hodge’s widow, Christine Hodge, alleges he was breaking no law by possessing a handgun in his home at the time he was killed, according to court documents.

And she accuses Lichtsinn of responding to a neighbor of Hodge’s that “if Mr. Hodge had a handgun in his home, he would kill Mr. Hodge,” according to court documents.

Nystuen failed to intervene or stop Lichtsinn in any way, Christine Hodge said in court documents.

She accuses the city of failing to adequately train the officers, of committing wrongful death, assault and battery; as well as violating the Fourth and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, according to court documents.

On behalf of her husband’s estate, Christine Hodge is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the return of the handgun the police department took from Anthony Hodge that night, according to court documents.

