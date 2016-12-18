88-year-old attack victim sets record straight

Dona Malone really didn’t want to talk to the newspaper about the day in late October when Riley Heilman beat her up, dragged her through her home by the hair, tried to kill her dog and left her in the hospital, her dog at an emergency clinic and her home a mess.

She couldn’t even stay in her house for two weeks after the attack. Instead, Malone, 88, stayed with relatives.

But she had a change of heart – or attitude.

It was bad enough that she’d run up nearly $7,000 in medical bills, even if most were covered by insurance.

And it was bad enough that she had to spend $3,000 or more to replace the storm door that Heilman had smashed, clean up the blood left around her house and repair the holes in the wall and other damages Heilman made using a sad iron, an old-fashioned metal iron that pioneers used to iron their clothes.

It was bad enough that six weeks after the attack she still had scabs on her arm from her injuries, and a leg still black from the abuse she’d suffered.

It was bad enough that he pulled her hair out as he went berserk in her home, leaving no hair on the top of her head and a big bald spot on the back.

What irked her were the things that had shown up in the newspaper in an article last Sunday, based on police reports and interviews with Heilman and people who knew him, attempting to find out why he attacked Malone and her dog in her home.

Although she declined to be interviewed previously, Malone said last week she thought the photograph of Heilman published with the article made him look like an all-American kid. That image was different from the guy with the long, wild hair who invaded her home naked that early morning in October, screaming that he was going to kill her and her dog.

She was outraged he was described as a guy with problems, but certainly not a monster, a guy who liked to read the Bible and wanted to be a youth pastor.

Not a monster? A would-be pastor? What if her neighbor hadn’t heard her screaming and run into her yard, catching Heilman’s attention and causing Heilman to turn on him? “I would have been dead,” Malone said.

Worst of all, it was as though people were trying to blame her for the whole thing. It was her dog barking that had set Heilman off, it’s been alleged.

Her dog wasn’t barking, she said. She’d just gotten up that morning and had gone to the back door in her nightie to let the dog into the backyard. The dog never made a sound. It wasn’t barking. If anything was barking it was some hounds that live a couple of doors down, not her dog.

And next thing you know, Heilman jumped the fence and came roaring toward her and her dog, crashing through her door, yelling he was going to kill them both and attacking her and wrecking her house.

“Can you imagine seeing someone in your yard without any clothes on?” she asked.

No, she says, it wasn’t her fault.

She didn’t do anything to set him off. Her dog didn’t do anything to set him off.

“I’ve suffered a lot from this,” Malone said, and she’s not going to let anybody blame her.

