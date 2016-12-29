An unforgettable date

Some things never change.

It’s probably safe to say that a rib-eye steak tastes about the same today as what you got in a restaurant decades ago.

Same with a baked potato, and a salad, and cottage cheese with sugar.

So it’s probably safe to say that Orval Shryock, 83, and Ellen VanAuken, 86, had an accurate re-enactment of their first date, a blind date that took place in 1976 at Don Hall’s Gas House.

Shryock was a language arts and reading teacher at the time. VanAuken had worked at Nobson’s and was operating a day-care operation out of her home while her children were in school.

Somehow, someone linked the two up and they went out together on a Friday night, planning on an inexpensive bite to eat at Azar’s. But it was closed.

Then they tried the Hobby House, but it was closed, too.

They ended up at the Gas House, and Shryock was wondering whether he’d have enough money to pay the bill. When asked why a teacher might not have enough money for a dinner out, Shryock said, “You never had to pay child support.”

That’s all behind them now. The two were married five years after that date, and they’ve been married 36 years now.

Today, VanAuken lives in a garden home at Heritage Park along Hobson Road, and her husband lives in the nursing home there and gets care from Heart to Heart Hospice.

The hospice has a program that grants wishes to residents.

Typically, residents ask to go to Cubs games, or the Indy 500, or even Graceland if they are Elvis fans.

Shryock had a wish, too, but it was simple – to be able to spend the day with his wife in her garden home just a couple of minutes by wheelchair away from where he lives in the nursing home.

But the staff decided to take it a little further.

When you get older, Shryock said, your short-term memory begins to fade, but you remember things that happened long ago.

One day, he was reminiscing about that first date. He and his wife even remembered what they ate, that they went to Freimann Square afterward and looked at the fountain for a while and then went window-shopping downtown.

So the staff re-enacted the date, at least the food, catered by the Gas House, complete with a waitress, just exactly what they ate back in 1976, complete with cottage cheese with sugar.

They didn’t eat as fast. An aide had to help Shryock eat. But they seemed to enjoy the re-enactment, despite the crowd of family members and reporters watching them dine.

The dinner didn’t come as a surprise to VanAuken. It had been planned for about a month, but it was delayed because, she said, she didn’t feel so good for a while.

“You know you go to pot when you get old,” she said.

