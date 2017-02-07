Blessing in the backyard

It all started when Herman Burson complained about the street in front of his house on Holton Avenue.

The asphalt had crumbled away, leaving an area that collected a lot of water when it rained, and he wanted to know if it could be repaired.

When the city responded, though, “Everybody was crawling all over my house.” Within a few days he got what he called a court order – actually an abatement order – to clean up his yard within 10 days.

If he didn’t do the work, he said, the city would hire a contractor to do it and he’d get a lien on his property until he paid the bill.

There is no argument that Burson’s yard was a mess. He’d been broken into three times, he said, so he let some bushes along the alley grow to form a barrier to thieves.

Over time, though, it did get out of hand.

Now Burson is in his 80s and he’s suffered a stroke and lost the vision in one eye.

He lives with his daughter, who is in her 40s and only has one arm after she lost the other when someone tried to kill her by throwing her out of a car.

Burson acknowledges that over time, people began using his backyard as a dumping ground.

People would just throw their junk into his yard. And Burson and his daughter were really in no shape to clean it up themselves.

Burson, given the order from the city, was in a panic. He called a niece in Las Vegas and told her what was happening. She called the Urban League in Fort Wayne.

By Monday morning, volunteers with the Urban League, the Urban Youth Empowerment Program and AmeriCorps, along with two different businesses who volunteered their time, were clearing the brush, cutting down trees and hauling away junk from behind and around Burson’s house, and a chipper had filled a truck with the chopped remnants.

The project would be a huge undertaking for someone like Burson, said Leroy Jackson, who is with the Urban League and was helping run the chipper.

Burson talked about what the neighborhood was like when he bought the house back in the 1980s. There were drug houses all up and down the street. They’re gone now. He ran them out, he said.

But now in his 80s, upkeep is tough.

Royal Jordon, who is with the Urban League and was hauling some of the junk away, mused about how a lot of people on the southeast side need help with spiffing up their property, “And people will help if you ask them,” Jackson said.

But people don’t always know where to turn.

Mary Tyndall, a spokeswoman for Neighborhood Code, is familiar with the order Burson got. He was given 10 days to abate the conditions, and if he needs more time he can get an extension.

“We’re willing to work with them,” Tyndal said.

Sometimes, though, it’s the neighbors and people in the community who are needed to do the work.

