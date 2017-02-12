Boy's paper planes send WWII vets on DC trips

After watching a documentary on World War II when he was 7, Jagger Hurraw decided he wanted to do something for those veterans.

Jagger’s mother, Chante, told him about Honor Flight, which takes aging veterans to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., for free.

Of course, the money for these flights has to come from somewhere, so Jagger came up with a pretty creative idea. He got a book on how to make various paper airplanes, and on Veterans Day set up a table at the American Legion hall in Hamilton and went to work. Make a donation and he’ll make you the paper airplane of your choice.

We first wrote about Jagger a little more than two years ago. Back then his goal was to raise enough money to send one veteran on an Honor Flight, about $800.

He outdid himself. He raised a little more than $1,000, which stunned officials with Honor Flight.

Jagger could have stopped making paper planes at that point, but when you’ve got a good thing going, why not stick with it.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana got a $2,000 donation from Jagger, making the total he has raised since he started $5,700, enough to send seven veterans on the trip, said Max Robison, who is with the group.

And Jagger still isn’t ready to stop, though he says he doesn’t know how long he’ll keep doing it.

There’s just one problem. He’s been setting up his little fundraising operation in Leo, Garrett and Hamilton, mostly at American Legion and Chamber of Commerce dinners.

“The problem is, people have been seeing me for three years,” Jagger says. What he really needs is more venues.

“Anywhere they’ll take me I’ll go,” he says.

“That’s where we’re struggling,” his mother said. “We don’t want to dry up the wells. We keep hitting the same places. If people are interested in having his show, he’ll go.”

I suggested the county fair. Jagger didn’t think he could do that. He participates in the fair. He shows chickens.

But there are probably a bunch of other venues nearby. Jagger just has to find out about them.

One handicap they have is that they don’t do social media stuff, so the way he spreads word about his mission is actually showing up places.

That’s probably all for the better. Social media can turn into a debacle.

So Jagger will plug along as best he can, raising a little money here and there, hoping not to wear out his welcome.

No matter what happens, Jagger, at age 10, has become one of the largest individual contributors to Honor Flight, Robison said.

Honor Flight’s next flight, by the way, is April 26.

