Cape makers want your online vote

Marna Pacheco first came up with the idea of weighted wearables about seven years ago, but she was taking care of a daughter with special needs and never had the time to act on it.

Finally she and a business partner, Susan Hickok, found a manufacturer who agreed to figure out how to manufacture the goods. The two women would serve as consultants.

Weighted wearables, by the way, can be anything from capes, blankets, sashes and neck wraps to scarfs. They’re soothing for people with ADHD, anxiety disorders, panic attacks, autism, sensory processing disorders and so on. In a way, it’s like they are getting a constant hug.

The manufacturer they had engaged, though, later decided it was no longer interested.

So last summer, Pacheco and Hickok decided it was their time to take the risk. They had customers who believed in them and their product.

“We could have closed the door and said it’s over,” Pacheco said. “But we were encouraged by our customers.”

So they took out a loan, found a building on Highview Drive and figured out for themselves how to manufacture the garments. They went to Barnes & Noble and got a book on how to write a business plan, and set out to let the world know that they were here.

Today they are manufacturing and marketing their goods under the name CapeAble.com and for the first time are selling online.

There are other companies making items that are similar, but they look institutional, like straitjackets, Pacheco said. Her goods, she says, are fashionable and dignified and relieve stress.

The key, though, is to let the world know they are here, operating under the name CapeAble.com, and that they’re not just a local company, not any more.

How do you do that?

They entered the National SCORE Small Business Championship for a chance to win a $25,000 prize, which never hurts, and to put this region, the home of their goods, on the map.

Pacheco said they have been working with mentors from SCORE for some time, and when they looked at the contest and the rules, decided to enter. SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground.

“We wanted to let their world know we’re here,” Pacheco said.

The thing is, people have to vote. They can vote up to 10 times an hour until Monday.

Businesses with the most votes will then be reviewed by small-business experts. The three top winners will each receive $25,000.

To vote, people need to go online to championship.score.org/contest_entries/254419.

It’s a long shot. There are hundreds of businesses competing, but stirring up publicity for yourself is the way people win these things.

