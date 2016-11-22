Citilink seats pay tribute to Parks

Today’s date was never a particularly significant date in the life of Rosa Parks.

But Dec. 1 will mark the 61st anniversary of the day she was thrust into the national spotlight when she was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama. The incident helped turbocharge the civil rights movement.

Recently, City Councilman Glynn Hines went to a transit conference where he learned some bus companies are recognizing Parks with plaques or other commemorative markers on buses.

“He thought it was a great idea, and we thought it was a great idea,” said Betsy Kachmar, assistant general manager with Citilink.

So, in a ceremony at the Fort Wayne Urban League offices on South Hanna Street this morning, Citilink will dedicate a seat on each of its 31 buses.

The seats, prominently located, will be marked by special yellow backs that are dedicated to Parks. The seats were designed and produced locally.

Parks’ story is familiar to most older people, but young people might not know it.

Parks worked as a seamstress at a department store in Montgomery, and she was coming home from work on Dec. 1, 1955.

The rules in Montgomery at the time were that the front half of the bus was for whites and the back was for blacks. If the front of the bus filled up and a white passenger needed a seat, a black rider had to give up their seat.

Parks, who said she wasn’t tired but just sick of the policy, refused to give up her seat. The bus driver contacted the police and she was arrested, fingerprinted, had her mug shot taken and went to jail.

In a matter of days, the black community in Montgomery, led by a young preacher new to town named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a man named Ralph Abernathy, organized a boycott of the bus company. Blacks were urged to carpool, ride bikes or walk to work. Just don’t take the bus and don’t take a bus downtown.

The boycott was phenomenally successful. An estimated 99 percent of the blacks participated. King and Abernathy had their homes bombed. Parks lost her job. But for more than a year the boycott continued, and the bus company and shops lost significant revenue.

Eventually Parks, who was fined $10 and $4 court costs, appealed her case all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled that restricting where people could sit on a bus was unconstitutional.

Parks came to be known as the mother of the civil rights movement.

Eventually, Parks moved to Detroit where she got a job working for a congressman there. She died in 2005.

