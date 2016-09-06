City offers teachers more bang for buck

For years now I’ve been telling people that Fort Wayne is a cheap place to live, and it seems people are finally taking notice.

The latest study, this one by an outfit called SmartAsset, looked at good places to live from the perspective of being a teacher.

The study looked at the 140 largest metro areas in the country and noted high school graduation rates, housing costs, crime rates, average math and reading proficiency rates, the amount school districts spend per student, and the strength of the state’s teacher union.

Some of the results were surprising.

Take Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. There are more than 7,000 teachers in that metro area, and they make an average of $60,925 a year, 39 percent more than the average for all jobs in the area.

In Youngstown-Warren, Ohio, and Boardman, Pennsylvania, teachers average $57,909 per year, and pay only about 15 percent of that for housing-related expenses.

One surprising result of the study, locally at least, is that Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the nation if you’re a teacher looking for a place to live.

The low cost of living, the study says, is a big plus, where teachers only have to spend about 17 percent of their income on housing costs, a far cry less than the 28 percent maximum that financial advisers recommend when purchasing housing.

Other factors are that schools spend $9,422 per student, 90 percent of students graduate, and the teachers union is ranked 31st among the 140 metro areas in the study.

But one thing stands out. Teachers in Akron, Ohio, average $61,449 a year; in Canton and Massillon, Ohio, they average $58,558; in Columbus, Ohio, they average $61,982; and in Davenport, Iowa, they average $58,199.

In Fort Wayne, though, they average only $49,848 a year. Fort Wayne ranks 24th for pay among the 25 highest ranking cities in the survey. Only Longview, Texas, is lower. Among the top 25 metro areas for teachers, most average at least $5,000 a year more, and several average over $10,000 a year more.

Before teachers explode in anger, though, it is noteworthy to say that living here is cheap.

It’s also noteworthy that all around Indiana, the same conditions seem to exist.

Teachers in Evansville, for example, make around $51,000 a year, about $1,200 a year more than in Fort Wayne.

In Gary, ranked 97th in the survey, pay for teachers averages $49,940 a year, and in Indianapolis, ranked 80th in the survey, pay averages $51,801, about $2,000 a year more than Fort Wayne.

All the metros in Indiana rated in the survey tend to pay substantially less than other high-ranking metro areas.

I asked SmartAsset, and they didn’t have an answer. This was just a study based on statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and other places.

“We don’t know why it’s happening,” I was told. It just is.

But at least it’s cheap to live here.

