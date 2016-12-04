Communion dress effort goes on

A few years ago, during dinner with the pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Brooklyn Avenue, Sarah Baldus said the priest lamented that families were spending large amounts of money for First Communion dresses.

Getting fancy dresses for the event is a tradition among Hispanic Catholics, which make up a good portion of the congregation at St. Joseph’s.

The dresses can cost hundreds of dollars, a burden for families with low incomes.

So Baldus’ daughters launched a project. They started gathering used but clean Communion dresses and would provide them to girls in exchange for a deposit.

The deposit would be returned if the dress came back in good shape.

Word of what the girls were doing made it into Catholic newspapers, and the response was overwhelming. Communion dresses, many of them new with the tags still on them, and cash donations started flowing in from all over the country.

Stores that went out of business would donate their dresses.

Eventually Baldus’ daughters graduated from high school and went away to college. Their little brother, Keenan, a sophomore at Canterbury High School, inherited the huge collection of dresses and the project.

Keenan says he’s more involved with the organization of the project. His mother helps with style issues.

Recently, Keenan went on one of those supervised educational tours to Cuba. Before he went, though, he had plenty of people who were from Cuba or who had relatives there who said there is great need in Cuba – for Communion dresses.

Religion was suppressed for years in Cuba, but the state has loosened its grip a little. So, Keenan decided to bring some of the Communion dresses with him. He could donate them to a church or something.

Hauling big, fluffy, frilly Communion dresses, which resemble evening gowns or even wedding dresses, gets complicated.

But Keenan had an idea. He could put the dresses in what are called space bags. You fold up the dress, put it in a bag and use a vacuum cleaner to suck all the air out.

Keenan realized that he could actually fit 30 dresses in a single piece of luggage.

It sounded like a plan, but when the tour sponsor was told about it, she quickly put the kibosh on it. The dresses might be seized by customs, who would declare that Cubans don’t need donations. Everybody on the tour might end up getting their bags meticulously searched.

The Balduses contacted some Catholic bishops in Florida who were from Cuba and were leading people on tours to Cuba. What if each person carried one dress in their luggage?

The answer was no. No one wanted to take a chance.

“It’s not worth risking,” Keenan said.

So the dresses, still in their vacuum packed bags, sit in his garage.

It doesn’t make much sense to Keenan.

At the airport in Miami, he said, people were taking bicycles, TV sets, and appliances to Cuba.

But Communion dresses stayed home.

St. Joseph still has plenty of dresses for people who need them or are looking to save a little money in Fort Wayne.

As far as Cuba and its recent openness, it appears you’re welcome as long as you’re carrying cash.

Frank Gray reflects on his and others’ experiences in columns published Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He can be reached by phone at 461-8376, fax at 461-8893, or email at fgray@jg.net. You can also follow him on Twitter @FrankGrayJG.