County's needle program little used

For about five weeks, operating out of a discreet clinic on Oxford Street, the Allen County Health Department has been handing out free hypodermic needles to drug addicts.

If you give addicts clean needles, the theory is they won’t share them with other people and spread diseases like HIV and hepatitis.

It’s a cheap trade-off. New drugs are available that can cure hepatitis, but the treatment costs around $50,000.

Giving someone a packet of 50-cent hypodermic needles is a lot cheaper.

Drug users, though, haven’t been beating a path to the clinic, which is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Only two people have been to the clinic. One of them got some needles and left. A second has returned several times to trade used needles for new ones, an encouraging sign to Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan because it shows the clinic has established a level of trust with that individual. They know they’re not going to be fingerprinted or have their mug shot taken. It’s confidential.

The same person inquired about the availability of rehab, McMahan said.

Otherwise, McMahan is disappointed with the lack of traffic. There is no shortage of drug users, she said. They’re everywhere. She pointed to a map of overdoses in Fort Wayne this year. No part of town is immune.

McMahan and others in the health department are learning something about the drug culture, though.

Drug users are turning to heroin because it’s cheap. At first they snort it, but people who snort heroin need to snort more and more to get the same high, so they turn to intravenous use. They shoot up.

There was hope that drug users, given a ready supply of safe needles, might give some to friends. But that’s not happening.

McMahan said she had this vision of heroin users sitting around in circles getting high together, like something out of a tacky ’50s movie.

It doesn’t happen that way, she says. People who are shooting up drugs aren’t proud of it, she says. They’ve become addicted. When they shoot up, they do it very privately. They don’t offer needles to friends because they don’t want people to know what they’re doing. They won’t mention in casual conversation that you can get fresh needles for free at 519 Oxford St.

“They’re telling a very limited number of people,” perhaps their drug supplier, McMahan said.

“Some things just take a while,” McMahan said. Once people realize the clinic isn’t a trap and they aren’t going to get arrested, she hopes the program’s use will pick up.

Scott County, which established the first needle exchange program in the state, had less difficulty getting its program going, but had the advantage, if you want to call it that, of being jump started by an HIV outbreak.

In 2015, 151 new cases of HIV were found in the county, and it was traced to drug users sharing needles.

Also, Scott County is much smaller, and the HIV outbreak was largely confined to an area with only a few thousand people.

“People were freaking out, they were scared,” said Brittany Combs, a public health nurse in Scott County. “We had so many boots on the ground,” spreading the word. Plus the county quickly went to a mobile unit. It would deliver needles to people’s homes or go to areas where they knew drug users gathered, establish trust and distribute the needles.

“If we hadn’t had an HIV outbreak, it wouldn’t have worked as well,” Combs said.

