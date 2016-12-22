Daughter honors vet's sacrifice

Rachel Parker Zahm never knew her father. She only knew about him, that he was born in Huntington and people regarded him as a good man.

She was only 9 months old when Thomas Aquinas Parker, then a 28-year-old Navy corpsman assigned to a Marine unit, was shipped off to Vietnam.

What she knows is that her father’s goal was to eventually become a doctor, but in Vietnam his job was to respond to Marines in need of a corpsman.

It was a dangerous job, and one of the men who served with him warned him not to do it.

But Parker was a man of faith, and he made an extra $75 a month flying in helicopters, money that would help out his wife and five children who lived in what Zahm calls a tiny house at Vine and Guilford streets in Huntington. Parker had rented it so his wife could be near her family while he was gone.

It was April 5, 1967, not quite 50 years ago, when her father flew in a Huey to evacuate injured Marines in Quang Ngai province. It wasn’t even his mission, Zahm says. He was assigned to work in the lab, but he agreed to take the place of another corpsman who couldn’t find his glasses.

It was on that mission, when Zahm was 14 months old, that, while hovering above the landing zone, the helicopter was hit by enemy fire. The helicopter exploded, killing Parker.

He became one of 17 men from Huntington County killed in Vietnam, and the only one whose body was never recovered.

It was about 20 years ago that Zahm started searching for people who knew her father, who had served with him. She wanted to know about the other half of who she is, she says.

Last fall, Zahm visited one of the men who had served with her father. His name is Donald Campbell, and though he served with him for only four months, he remembered Parker well. Her dad would go to Mass and try to get other Catholic soldiers to go with him.

After missions, instead of going out for beers, he would write letters and read the Bible.

During that visit, Campbell had a proposal. There was no gravestone for Parker in Huntington, just a small one in Oxford, Indiana, a tiny town in Benton County where Parker had been living when he joined the Navy.

Why don’t they put up a statue to honor her father, the only Huntington resident who is still missing in Vietnam, and to honor all those who died or served in Vietnam?

It would be called TAPS and be placed in Veterans Memorial Park.

It’s taken a year now, but the statue has been approved by a committee of various local officials. Now comes the task of paying for it.

Zahm says the statue will cost $32,000, but the total cost, including the foundation, installation, construction and cost of plaques, is estimated at $60,000.

So far, after writing to strictly family and friends, Zahm has raised $20,000. The goal is to have all the work completed in time for it to be dedicated on Veterans Day next year.

But they still have $40,000 to go.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Huntington County treasurer, memo TAPS/Vietnam Memorial. Also, donations can be sent to the TAPS Memorial Fund in care of Rachel Zahm, P.O. Box 551, Huntington, IN 46750-0551.

Frank Gray reflects on his and others’ experiences in columns published Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He can be reached by phone at 461-8376, fax at 461-8893, or email at fgray@jg.net. You can also follow him on Twitter @FrankGrayJG.