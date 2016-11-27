Device to help singer may do so much more

John Schmucker has been fixing roofs for 45 years, and when he’s not on a roof, he’s singing and playing guitar.

He wears a hat that says Fender and has a Gibson Les Paul Guitar, besides some others.

For years, though, he’s struggled with the problem of not being able to hear himself well over the sound of his guitar.

It helps to be able to hear yourself so you can tell whether you’re singing on key.

“As a singer, you can hear if you’re in pitch or out of pitch,” he says. “You can anticipate trouble spots.”

Lots of people who sing encounter this issue. Singers in large choirs and show choirs, not just rock bands, find they have trouble hearing themselves.

Over the years Schmucker has tried all kinds of strategies to lick the problem. He’ll stand in front of a wall so his voice bounces back to him. He’s sung into reflector discs to get his voice to bounce back.

Some musicians use electronic devices. You see them in photos of concerts, but Schmucker doesn’t like those.

So a few years ago he set out to make his own gadget, and finally, just a few weeks ago, finished something he calls the Sing Rite. It’s just a tube that sticks in your ear and curves down in front of your mouth. It picks up your voice and carries it directly to your ear.

Schmucker said he had a friend try it out recently. The friend, by the way, stuttered, but when he spoke using the Sing Rite, the stutter stopped. “He talked for an hour without stuttering,” Schmucker said.

It mystified Schmucker and his friend. It’s a neurological thing or something, Schmucker said. “Only God knows,” he said.

Then it dawned on him. His gadget, besides being useful for choirs and bands, could be a godsend for people with speech impediments.

“I’m seeing the potential to help kids,” he said. He’s even shown it to speech therapists.

It turns out, though, that Schmucker isn’t the first person to discover this. Speech therapists use similar devices at Turnstone and area school districts. Schmucker even learned that at one Amish school they just use a piece of bent PVC pipe to accomplish the same thing.

Schmucker isn’t deterred that others have already discovered what he did. The versions the schools use are big, bulky, silly looking things, he says, and you have to hold them in your hand, sort of like a telephone.

Try to play a guitar while doing that, or singing in a show choir, he says.

His hooks over the user’s ear and just rests there, in place. It sets your hands free.

Now he’s got to figure out how to sell his version.

“I’m just finding out that marketing is a lot harder than being a roofing contractor,” he says.

And he’s got a lot to market. He has 5,000 of his Sing Rites in pieces in ­boxes at his office.

Oh, and he needs to find a name for his device when it’s used for speech therapy.

