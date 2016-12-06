Doomed homes' treasures

Before long, driving on State Boulevard west of Spy Run Avenue will involve a lot less twisting and be much more picturesque than it has been since, say, 1950.

The bridge over Spy Run Creek will be replaced. The road will be straightened somewhat, and a new section of the Pufferbelly Trail will be built.

When you’re changing roads and adding trails, though, something has to give, and one result will be that the last of the houses on Eastbrook Drive south of State will disappear, and all the houses on the south side of State between Eastbrook and the Handy Dandy station on Spy Run will be razed.

They’re all part of the Brookview-Irvington Historic District, but nobody’s crying about that. The homes being razed could hardly be called historic. They might have been nice and middle class at one time, but worsening flooding along the creek regularly left many underwater, and occasionally a car would run into one of the homes that hugged the curb along State.

So they’re all coming down, and some people are celebrating.

Instead of bulldozing the homes outright, the city decided to let residents of the neighborhood salvage what they want out of the homes starting Monday. Other city residents will be able to scavenge what they can on Wednesday and Thursday. Architectural salvage firms are invited on Friday.

Terry Bean couldn’t believe the opportunity. She got a letter from the city less that two weeks ago, telling her she had salvage rights. She went online and found 40 pages of inventory, everything from windows and doors to kitchen cabinets, furnaces, oak molding.

“It’s like Christmas,” Bean said early Monday morning as she showed up with her boyfriend, Loyal Stiverson, ready to go to work.

Bean has been renovating a house nearby for a year now. It’s a slow process. She works as a school bus driver, which means she gets summers off. That gives her extra time to work on the house, but it also means the money stops.

The city’s salvage opportunity is a lifesaver.

By 9 a.m., Bean and her boyfriend had unloaded two furnaces, including a 2-year-old high-efficiency model, and put it on a trailer. She pulled a slop sink, complete with plumbing, out of the basement of one house, and then headed out to pull what she regarded as some high-quality kitchen cabinets out of another.

She planned to use a Sawz­all to remove some vinyl windows that seemed to be of good quality in one house where she also admired the wood floors and talked about pulling up those boards.

The houses weren’t pristine, though. The doors had been kicked in on some of the houses, which have been empty for some time since the city bought them. The wood floor had already been torn out of the upstairs of one home, along with the oak molding. She wished some of the old-fashioned doorknobs she wanted were still there, but they weren’t.

One city worker walking through one house was struck by a wall of louvered glass windows. They worked smoothly. They don’t even make those any more, he said. They’re probably worth a lot.

In an age when we throw everything away, it’s good to see things getting used. Charge people for these items and they will pay. Offer them for free and nothing will go to waste.

