Drug dealers always deal in death

This month, a Missouri woman posted a photo of herself on Facebook, posing with a pink urn containing the ashes of her daughter, who died three years ago.

The entry, posted on her daughter’s birthday, was designated “for my daughter’s drug dealer.” This is the way she celebrates her daughter’s birthday now, she said, and she asked the person who sold her the heroin that killed her, “How can you live with yourself?”

The post went viral. It was shared with a quarter of a million people or more and ended up being featured in the national news.

But it asked a question of the drug dealer that still hasn’t been answered. How can you live with yourself?

The answer, I think, is that the drug dealer has no problem living with himself, or herself. The drug dealer doesn’t care.

The drug dealer was never her daughter’s friend. Her daughter was just a mark, a customer good for a guaranteed sale, some money.

Face it, drug dealers are in a deadly business, whether they’re pedaling cocaine, meth, fake Xanax, possibly laced with Fentanyl or synthetic Fentanyl, or something else.

Like anyone else, they’re in business to make money. And there is money in the business.

Consider the drug bust that took place in Fort Wayne not quite three weeks ago. Those who were arrested were charged with allegedly distributing cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin by the kilo.

They hauled money around by the satchelful. One member of the operation was stopped this summer with $100,000 in cash, on his way to pay off a supplier.

One of the ringleaders lived in an upscale neighborhood in Fort Wayne, in the kind of house most of us can’t afford.

When they were arrested, police found, besides the house and guns, $600,000 in cash and a Bentley. A Bentley, by the way, costs around $100,000 – if you’re willing to settle for an 8-year-old used model.

There was no mention of a box full of ready-to-use sympathy cards for customers who had a bad experience.

There weren’t any.

Death is part of the business. Drug dealers kill people. This month there were 50 drug overdoses in Cincinnati alone between a Tuesday morning and Wednesday night. Some survived. Some didn’t.

And we’ve lost people in Fort Wayne, also.

Drug dealers live with themselves because they realize that as in any other business, once in a while you lose a customer. But it’s not because the client was miffed at the service they got.

It’s because the customer died.

People who use heroin and all the other deadly drugs out there never expect to die. Some don’t. Some do.

Maybe if people who use the drugs were to stop and really evaluate their relationship with “their drug dealer” things would change.

Or maybe people need to learn to ask themselves who they’re really dealing with when someone offers them heroin or Xanax that may or may not be real.

Maybe they should remember that as good salesmen, they’ll never tell you that their product might kill you – or how many other customers it has killed.

