Getting rich by getting tackled

I don’t know if I’ll watch the Super Bowl tonight or not.

It’s not that I dislike the teams that are playing, or that I’m bitter that the Cowboys didn’t make it to the Super Bowl.

There was a time when I’d watch the game and if the team I was rooting for won, I’d be happy for the entire year, and if my team lost, I’d be crushed. I’ve reached that point in my existence, though, that I really don’t care anymore.

If I do watch, though, I think I will keep in mind that most of the players I see getting slammed around on the field are multimillionaires.

When you think about it, we love watching multimillionaires. Oh, there are those among us who like to hate them. They hear that the average CEO of a Fortune 500 company makes $10 million a year and their blood boils and they say those executives should be in a 90 percent tax bracket.

But people go to the movies and watch actors who make $20 million or $30 million a year or more, and they don’t complain. Sometimes the actors complain, but the people who watch the movies don’t seem to care.

People watch basketball and golf and tennis and baseball and other sports, and no one seems troubled that many of the players are paid several times as much in a year than they will make in their entire lives.

Once in a while, a professional athlete will create a flap by complaining about his $15 million salary, arguing that he has a wife and family to feed, but the flap quickly fades.

Occasionally an actor will complain that their multimillion-dollar pay isn’t as much as their co-stars, though they don’t complain when they wangle a deal that pays them more than anyone else.

Athletes used to say that their sky-high pay is justified because their careers only last a few years. That’s a sort of hollow argument to me. A better argument would be the truth – that they are talented, they win games that fans come to watch, and as soon as their talent fades, they will be out the door.

Another good argument is that if you’re willing to be slammed into by a 300-pound man running 15 mph, like getting hit by a truck, and you’re able to hop right up and do it again, you deserve a decent paycheck.

So if I do watch the game, I’m going to keep all that in mind. The people among us who are anti-rich can watch and, when a guy gets slammed into the ground, rejoice that a millionaire just got creamed. Me? I’ll watch these multi-millionaires get beat to a pulp and ask myself, “Why would a guy worth millions of dollars even do something like that?”

