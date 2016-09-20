Getting stuck in fight with thistle

I’ve actually known people who like weeds. They think a yard full of little yellow flowers – dandelions – is pretty.

I am not one of those. I’ve particularly loathed weeds since the day I was a teen-ager and was in the front yard, picking weeds, when a popular classmate in a sports car drove by, slowed down, and said, “Picking weeds” and laughed.

Since then, the business of getting rid of weeds has gotten a lot more sophisticated than picking unwanted plants one at a time. You can hire a lawn care company for a modest price and your weeds will disappear, not overnight but before too long.

A guy who lived down the street had his yard treated with a weird chemical years ago. It made the roots of dandelions swell and the plants literally popped out of the ground. You just picked them up and threw them out.

Alas, humans have developed a chemical that will kill just about anything you can think of.

Except, that is, for thistles.

There’s an old wives’ tale that if you pick a thistle, two will grow back in its place. I think it’s true. About three years ago thistles appeared in my yard. I have no idea where they came from. Maybe a back load of topsoil. I’ve been playing whack-a-mole with them since, and I’m losing.

Oh, on the internet you’ll find instructions on how to tackle thistles. Cut them off at the base and eventually they’ll starve to death.

I’ve tried that. It doesn’t work.

Oh, there are things that kill thistles. Roundup is one of them. The problem is, Roundup kills everything. Got thistles in your lawn? Spray Roundup on it and it will kill the grass around it, or the plant next to it, or the bush next to it.

In theory you can carefully wipe Roundup or other herbicides on the thistle and let it slowly die, but it is slow. You end up with a yard and garden full of thistles all summer long, and you don’t know whether you’ve really killed them all until next summer, when they pop up again.

But then I learned from a source that I won’t reveal right now that there is another solution to thistles.

There’s a cleaning solution called Kaboom or something like that. You use it to clean stoves and that.

The stuff is a blue foam when it comes out of the can, and when it turns white it’s ready to wipe up and take with it all the grease and gunk underneath.

And this stuff is supposed to work on thistles. At least that’s what someone told me, and a bunch of the thistles in the garden are gone cause my garden got sprayed.

Have I been lied to? Maybe. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

But I won’t have any grease in my garden.

