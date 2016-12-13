Giving to Gatlinburg

Chad Rice, the manager at the Family Video store on East State Boulevard at Laverne Avenue, knows something about what it’s like to go through a fire.

When he was 2 years old, faulty Christmas lights caused a fire that burned down his family’s home in Florence, Alabama.

Then, five years ago, a faulty coffee maker caused a fire at his parents’ home, burning it to the ground. They lost everything.

But those fires are nothing compared with the ones in Tennessee late last month. Fueled by steep hills heavy with trees made tinder-dry by a drought, the fires raged through extreme eastern Tennessee.

The downtown Gatlinburg area largely survived, but homes outside of downtown and hundreds of others in the area were destroyed.

Fourteen people died in the fires and 14,000 people have been displaced, either because their homes are gone or they haven’t yet been able to return and see if anything is left.

Those thousands of victims have been holed up in hotels, relief centers, with relatives or in other shelters.

Now, the Family Video stores in the Fort Wayne area – there’s one on Go­shen Avenue and others in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola – are mounting a drive to provide at least everyday items to the people who lost everything.

The video stores traditionally have a food drive during Thanksgiving, and they are able to buy a turkey and all the fixings for about 20 families.

But this is different. We’re talking an entire community that’s been wiped out and has to start from scratch.

Rice has been in contact with the Dollywood Foundation, which has also pledged to help families who’ve lost their homes, about what the survivors need.

Everything is a good answer – everything, that is, except furniture and large appliances.

Among things recommended are new or gently used coats, boots and shoes, blankets and sleeping bags or sheets, baby and kids toys, and pet food items, including bowls, beds, food, cages and litter.

Day-to-day items include toothbrushes and toothpaste, aspirin, Benadryl, Aleve, lotions and baby creams, laundry detergent, shampoo, baby wash, body wash, toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers, washcloths, towels and new pillows.

The community is also a need of leashes and newspapers for use in animal cages.

Not to mention socks, hairbrushes, men’s and women’s undergarments, female care products, and countertop appliances such as toasters, toaster ovens, microwaves and coffee makers.

Cash donations can also be made to the Dollywood Foundation.

Rice’s plan is to accumulate all the donations by Jan. 5, make sure everything is washed and cleaned, and load it up in 16-foot trailers and, taking time off without pay, haul it all down to Dollywood’s headquarters. He has access to at least two trucks. If he has to, he’ll foot the bill for the gas, which won’t be cheap.

It will be the first step in rebuilding a town that, in some respects, isn’t there any more.

