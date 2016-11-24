Health nuts won't ruin my holidays

Today is Thanksgiving and in another month it will be Christmas, which means that we’ll be eating a lot.

Most people, except for young bachelors, will be having fancy meals today, or trying to whip one up in between the times they have to work.

The bachelors will probably be dining on cold cuts or frozen pizza and beer. I did that once. I forgot it was Thanksgiving. The next year I remembered and cooked a duck and it just melted into a pan full of grease and bones. Never cook a duck.

For the next month, people will be having holiday parties, and on Christmas there will be another big meal. Some of us will stuff ourselves and some of us will catch colds and not be able to taste anything, which has also happened to me, so they won’t eat that much. Just don’t cook a duck.

So what do I want for Christmas?

I want the media types, the people who do stories for newspapers and TV stations and websites to stop writing stories about how to avoid overeating during the holidays.

Every year it seems we get a steady diet of that, people warning us that overeating isn’t good for you and advising us that America has an obesity epidemic so we all have to be diligent and go through some kind of self sacrifice to save the nation.

I’m sick of hearing that. I’m sick of hearing that a third of us are obese. A third of us might be overweight, but as the definition of obese changes, and the recommended healthy weight is forced lower and lower, we just add more people to the list of who’s overweight. As far as I’m concerned we’re just inventing a problem.

Plus, when you age you generally gain weight. Oh, there are guys in their 80s who can still fit into their Army uniforms, but they’re rarities. Most of us end up bigger in middle age than we were in 10th grade. It’s natural.

That’s why I hope people enjoy their meals during the season. Enjoy what you eat today, and tonight, go ahead and dig into the leftovers and have a second helping.

And when Christmas comes, enjoy a decent meal and be glad you have it. And if you happen to get invited to a party, eat the snacks.

And if you happen to see a story on how to avoid overeating, ignore it. Don’t let some health nut spoil your holiday.

Frank Gray reflects on his and others’ experiences in columns published Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He can be reached by phone at 461-8376, fax at 461-8893, or email at fgray@jg.net. You can also follow him on Twitter @FrankGrayJG.