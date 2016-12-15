Indiana not costly place to own car

Every year, according to Bankrate.com, car owners spend the equivalent of 12 days driving their cars.

That means, on average, cars sit unused the equivalent of 353 days a year, but most drivers will probably argue that it seems they spend a lot more than 12 days a year traveling from one place to another or just crawling in traffic.

But according to Bankrate, those 12 days are better spent in some places than others.

Bankrate looked at insurance and gas costs, the average cost of a car repair, commute times and car theft rates and concluded that the best place for driving a car is Iowa and the worst is California.

In Iowa, insurance is cheap at $648 a year, gas is medium-priced at $1,118 a year, and if you have a wreck it will cost an average of only $358 to get the car fixed. On top of all that, Iowans have to spend only about 19 minutes driving to work, the advantage of living in small towns, I suppose.

Indiana, it turns out, isn’t exactly purgatory. It ranks ninth, making it one of the least draining places to own a car.

Surprisingly enough, drivers actually pay less for gas in California than in Indiana, $1,250 a year compared with $1,315 in Indiana. But their insurance is much higher – $995 a year compared with $713 paid by Hoosiers.

In fact, insurance in Indiana is a bargain compared with some states on the East Coast, where the average annual cost is as high as $1,300.

Indiana is the second-cheapest state to get your car repaired with an average cost of $356. It’s not clear whether that’s because we drive cheaper cars or whether mechanics here just offer bargain prices.

When it comes to having your car stolen, Indiana is about average. There are 204 car thefts per 100,000 people in Indiana, a whole lot more than in Vermont, where there are only 28.4 car thefts per 100,000 people. Perhaps that’s because Vermont is small and you can walk or ride a bike.

In California, though, car thefts average 436.8 per 100,000 people, more than twice the theft rate as Indiana, nearly four times the theft rate in most New England states, and about 15 times the rate in Vermont.

When it comes to traffic, though, Indiana ranks about 15th in average commute time at 23.3 minutes.

It’s states on the East Coast that have the greatest commute times, some exceeding half an hour.

In California, however, despite the songs that describe cities as just one big highway, the average commute time is 28.9 minutes, a good five minutes longer than in Indiana.

In a way, though, I imagine a lot of Hoosier drivers would be willing to add an extra five minutes to their commute if someone could add about 70 degrees to the temperature.

