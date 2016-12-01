Internet blurs line between fact, fake

Last week I noticed a story about fake news on the internet, and in the next few days, it seemed everybody – cable news, news talk shows and so on – was talking about it.

I couldn’t help but sit back and wonder, “Are you guys just now discovering this?”

I’ve been fiddling around on the internet since about 2000, reading stuff but not posting things. In those years, I’ve learned that perhaps half the information you find online, if that, is reliable.

For example, a lot of people use Wikipedia when they want to know something, but at the newspaper we’re not allowed to use it as a source. There have been too many cases of downright wrong information there.

Usually you can rely on “.edu” websites for information, but there’s nothing quite as depressing as finding a website with information you’re looking for only to find out you’re reading a paper written by a freshman who posted it online.

Websites that are “.gov” are usually reliable because they contain statistics from government agencies.

But anything else? Good luck.

One thing I’ve lamented for years is that in the old days, when people relied on newspapers and TV news, you could count on it being pretty accurate. Accuracy was the currency of news organizations, and if a reporter couldn’t get things straight they didn’t remain a reporter for very long.

Then came the internet, and anybody could become a reporter. Anyone could post anything online for the world to see and there was no accountability.

The lack of accountability was great for bloggers and online posters. It meant that if you wanted to print rumors, whether they were true or not, you could go ahead and do it. It would never be corrected.

It meant that if you had an ax to grind, you could grind away all day long, publishing exaggerations and rumors if they served your purposes.

It also meant that if a lie here and there would further your cause, why not lie? One could rationalize that it was OK because everybody lies. What’s a little bald-faced lie here and there?

In the end, I decided, we’re going to become a nation fueled by rumors and lies and exaggerations, and nobody is really going to know what the truth is unless they scrupulously rely on serious, ethical news sites.

But even reliable news sites get sucked in once in a while and fall for a bogus story.

That happened many years ago when a university professor held a news conference and invited newspapers, TV stations and wire services. He claimed to be a biology professor and said he had developed a pill for humans made of enzymes from roaches. Roaches, he said, can survive just about anything, including nuclear fallout, and humans could benefit from the enzymes.

It turns out the guy really was a professor but taught journalism and wanted to make the point that practically no one checked out his story. Anyone who called the university where he taught would have found out he was no scientist, but practically no one did.

Eventually he announced what he had done, to the embarrassment of a lot of newspapers.

But with the internet, there is no coming clean. The lies live on forever.

