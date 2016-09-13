Items needed to fill goalball homes

Almost exactly a year ago, the United States Association of Blind Athletes, Turnstone, the Lions Club and other donors combined forces with the goal of building two separate homes for goalball athletes.

One six-bedroom building would serve as a permanent home for members of the Blind Athletes’ association goalball team, and the other would accommodate goalball teams from all over the world who came here to compete.

The foundations for the buildings are being completed, and by next month the buildings, made up of modular units, should be finished, complete with bedrooms, bathrooms, dining rooms, kitchens, great rooms, laundry rooms and so on.

Then it’s time to move in – at least that’s the way it works with a regular home.

But these houses are different. There is nothing to move in – yet.

That’s where Ken Krauter, district governor for the Lions Club, comes in.

Every bedroom needs beds, chests, mattresses, sheets, pillows, pillow cases, bedspreads. The bathrooms will need towels and other basics. The dining room will need a table and chairs big enough to accommodate eight or 10 men, and there will have to be china, and glasses and silverware.

Plus all those other things that you don’t think about until you need it.

And it all has to be new. No used stuff.

“We need everything,” Krauter says. “It’s a massive project to furnish it.”

His goal is to hold what amounts to a giant housewarming around mid-October and supply everything that will be needed.

But that’s going to take donors, people to come forward and provide it all.

It’s not impossible. There are a lot of organizations in this town. There are a lot of businesses.

“We do have a good community,” Krauter said. “We’re gonna share it.”

Krauter rattles off the names of service clubs and businesses, furniture stores, appliance stores. A furniture store could agree to furnish one bedroom. An appliance store could supply a washer or dryer.

Time is short, too. It all has to be accomplished in a little more than a month.

Krautner doesn’t want people responding too quickly, though.

“I don’t want people bringing over stuff tomorrow,” Krautner said. The buildings aren’t even finished yet.

But he’s looking for a commitment, either for something specific, such as a bedroom of furniture or china or a big dining room table, or a financial donation that can be used to purchase items that will be needed.

Complicating matters is that Krauter hasn’t yet assembled a comprehensive list of all the items that will be needed.

But he’s letting people, businesses and organizations come forward and make a commitment.

If you’re interested, Krauter can be contacted at Kennethkrauter@comcast.net. Additional information will be forthcoming at a later date, he said.

