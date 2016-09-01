Let's toast this date with a root beer

Some people are detail oriented; others, not so much.

For example, I once spoke to a woman who wasn’t sure what year she got married, didn’t recall what year her child was born and couldn’t remember what year she got divorced.

Of course, if you’re divorced, why clutter your brain with useless trivia such as when you got married?

Then there are people like Jack Teeple.

Teeple graduated from North Side High School in 1967, and his wife, then known as Ruth Nevogt, graduated from North Side in 1968.

He remembers when he got married. He and his wife just celebrated their 46th anniversary, but I don’t write about anniversaries. And after 46 years, the Teeples don’t even make a big deal out of it themselves. They just acknowledge the date, he says.

What is unusual is that Teeple even remembers the date of his first date with his future wife.

I remember the date that I got married, though I usually remember it about two weeks late. And I remember my first date with my wife. She had this behave-or-I’ll-punch-you air about her, but I certainly don’t remember what date it was.

But Teeple remembers the date of his date – Sept. 5, 1966, 50 years ago this Monday. They went to see “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” at the Clyde Theater at Quimby Village.

The tickets were $1.25 each, and afterward went to the Dog n Suds and they had root beer.

Wedding anniversaries aside, the 50th anniversary of that blind date is approaching, and the Teeples plan to commemorate it.

The Teeples, who have lived in Louisville since 1974 – he’s a clinical psychologist and she’s a retired teacher – plan to head for Auburn for the Auburn Cord Deusenberg Festival this weekend.

Teeple is sort of a car guy. He’s got a 1969 Karmann Ghia convertible, he remembers what a big deal it was when car dealers used to unveil the new models each September, and he’s gone to the ACD festival every year since he was a teenager.

He’ll be at the festival this year, too, and to mark the 50th anniversary of that first date they’ll be at the Dog n Suds.

They won’t be able to go to the original Dog n Suds. It’s gone.

But there is a Dog n Suds on Lima Road near Washington Center Road, and they’ll drop by there to mark that first date. Unfortunately, it won’t be on the actual date of the first date. They have to be back in Louisville by Monday, so they’ll have a root beer toast to that date on Friday, probably in the evening.

And maybe Teeple will talk about Timothy Leary, whom they talked about on that first date – he remembers – and maybe reminisce about what a wanna-be hippie he was at the time.

Frank Gray reflects on his and others’ experiences in columns published Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He can be reached by phone at 461-8376, fax at 461-8893, or email at fgray@jg.net. You can also follow him on Twitter@FrankGrayJG.