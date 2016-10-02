Memorial will stand as testament to creator's life

For more than a decade, Jerry and Linda Vandeveer, owners of the Wood Shack at Fairfield Avenue and Baker Street, chipped away at building a memorial to police and firefighters.

Slowly it took shape on Wells Street, just past the bridge.

Progress was slow because the couple didn’t turn to foundations with deep pockets. They wanted the community – individuals and businesses – to make the contributions to build it.

It started in 2005. Jerry Vande­veer talks about the ones who pitched in – Martin Enterprises, which supplied heavy equipment and never charged anything, unions that performed labor for free, and all the others who kicked in money, supplies and know-how.

The memorial was finished in 2011, and services honoring police and firefighters who had given their lives on the job are held each year.

A couple of years ago, though, a company was hired to place pavers at the memorial.

Things didn’t work well. In the process of laying the pavers, underground lighting had to be adjusted. Seals were broken where electrical cables entered the units. They began to leak. The units would fill with water. The lights would blow. Transformers would rust.

The cost of replacing all the lights would be steep, Vandeveer discovered. It took two years to make arrangements to have the lighting replaced.

But, as has happened all along, someone stepped forward.

Votaw Electric was one of several companies that offered to help. The owners decided they could kick in $10,000 and get the job done.

It was a complicated job. One company had to fabricate stainless steel casings to hold the lights and electrical equipment. Then someone had to install it all.

Votaw, which has 100 employees, asked if anyone was interested in volunteering. Twenty people stepped forward.

On the day the work would be done two Saturdays ago, 12 workers were available.

They went to work, without pay, and by the end of the day they had gotten the job finished.

The police memorial is now bathed in blue light at night. The firefighters portion is bathed in red light. The main memorial has a white light shining on it.

It all happened just in time.

Linda Vandeveer, who with her husband worked for decades spiffing up the neighborhood where the Wood Shack is and helped create the memorial, was diagnosed with cancer some time ago. She and her husband were both presented Sagamore of the Wabash awards earlier this year.

Last week, she lost her fight with cancer. But she lived long enough to see the memorial, which she had worked on so long, finally completed.

Frank Gray reflects on his and others' experiences in columns published Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.