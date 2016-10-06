Nonprofit pairs service dogs, veterans

Back in 2008, Dave Harris’ family started its own nonprofit, called Our Turn To Serve, whose purpose was to help disabled veterans modify or make repairs to their homes.

After about four years, though, the organization modified its focus to provide service dogs to veterans, and it took a different approach than many organizations.

Instead of requiring purebred dogs, the trainer they work with, Mike Rowland of Animal Training and Development in Fort Wayne, uses dogs only found in shelters, dogs that have been rescued.

“I have a system to evaluate dogs,” Rowland says. A scruffy-looking mutt just might have, deep inside, exactly what it takes to be a service dog. It just takes time – a year or more – to break dogs of bad habits and then give them the necessary training, he says.

And that only costs half as much, Rowland says.

That is key – cost.

This weekend, Our Turn To Serve is having a fundraiser at Two EEs Winery on U.S. 24 in Huntington. The main activity will be a 5K run, sponsored by Fleet Feet, a store that sells running gear in Fort Wayne. The goal is to raise $10,000, enough to train one dog.

If you want to take part, it’s too late. The limit of 500 participants has been met. There’s no more room.

But it gives Harris a chance to talk about the nonprofit his family started and, more importantly, a chance to talk about veterans who need service dogs.

Working with the staff at the VA hospital here, Harris’ organization pairs service dogs with veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues.

The dogs, Harris said, can recognize symptoms when a person with PTSD is about to panic, and they can send a signal to their owner that its time to turn to their coping skills.

Among the symptoms of PTSD, Harris said, is paranoia when in crowds.

Harris talks about the veteran with PTSD who was banned from a Wal-Mart store when he became convinced that people were following him. He was matched with a service dog, and it changed his life.

Rowland said one dog has been trained to carry oxygen tanks for a veteran, and another dog has a special harness to help a veteran who has balance issues. The dog helps him stay upright and has been trained to hold him up if he begins to fall.

Rowland also mentioned a veteran who couldn’t even leave his home. He was paired with a service dog. Rowland said the man later sent him a photo of himself and his dog – from Disney World.

But money is an issue.

Our Turn To Serve spends all its money on dogs and their training. No one at the nonprofit is paid, and Harris even fills out the necessary tax form each year.

So far, the organization serves only Allen County, but he wants to expand and help more veterans.

“If we do it as a family, we’ll only be able to help a couple of veterans a year,” Harris said. “So we’re going to expand the organization and have more aggressive fundraising.”

Harris hopes to challenge businesses to help out but also to raise awareness of PTSD and the role dogs can play in helping veterans recover.

