Police adhere to customs for fallen officer

It’s a tradition.

When a police officer dies on duty, the custom is that he will never be left alone.

From the time Allen County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joseph Cox died suddenly after having investigated a car-buggy crash Sunday night, officers have made sure he’s not been alone at any time.

His body was escorted by police when it was transported from one hospital to St. Joseph Hospital early Sunday, and an officer has stood guard beside his casket ever since.

Officers who are off duty work in shifts, making sure there isn’t a moment that Cox is left alone. That won’t change until he is buried Saturday.

Until that time, though, an officer will be with him.

The procession from his funeral to the cemetery will also be a lengthy one. It will lead from the site of the funeral at Blackhawk Ministries on East State Boulevard, past the Allen County Courthouse, where dispatch will call Cox off duty for the last time, then proceed to Concordia Cemetery.

Once at the cemetery, a riderless horse will lead his casket to the gravesite, and there will be a 21-gun salute because Cox is a veteran of the Marines and served in Desert Storm.

As it travels through town, the procession will undoubtedly cause traffic backups, Sheriff Dave Glaudieux said, but he encouraged people to come and watch it.

Some people will probably be put off by the delay, but they will just have to put up with it, Gladieux said.

“If you can’t wait 10 minutes, don’t call me” to complain, he said. “I’m not going to be sympathetic.”

