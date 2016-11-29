Red flags inviting to holiday thieves

We all know what the term “red flag” means. Something isn’t right here, trouble ahead, beware, and so on.

Unless, that is, you work for the post office. In that case, a red flag is a signal that someone has some outgoing mail for you to pick up in the mailbox next to the curb.

It turns out though, that the red flag on your mailbox might have a dual meaning.

Take the experience of one woman who lives in a development in southwest Allen County. The woman didn’t want to be identified for various reasons, but her story carries an important warning.

The mailman had already come one day last week, so she picked up her mail, and a little while later paid three bills, stuck them in envelopes, put them in her mailbox and flipped up the red flag. The mailman would pick them up the next day.

A little while later, the woman decided to pay yet another bill. She went to her mailbox to deposit the fourth letter and noticed the first three envelopes were gone.

She called the post office. Had the mailman made a second run to her neighborhood and picked up those bills? No, he hadn’t.

It appeared someone had stolen the woman’s mail.

She filed a complaint with the post office, filed a report with the police, and called her bank to stop payment on the three checks that had been swiped.

The woman was told that this time of year, when people are mailing friends and relatives money, either cash or checks or gift cards, people start stealing their mail, which, by the way, is a federal crime.

The thieves then wash the checks, erasing the name of the recipient, insert another name and go to the bank the check was written on and cash it.

Easy money.

The next day, however, the woman got a call from someone claiming to be a bookkeeper with one of the companies she had written a check to. The caller said the bank wouldn’t honor the check.

Odd, the woman said. She had only mailed the check the day before. It made it halfway across the country in that time?

After a little back and forth, the woman started asking some questions and the caller hung up.

The woman had avoided being ripped off.

But had she not gone to her mailbox to pay one more bill, she would have never known someone had stolen her mail.

The lesson? Don’t mail money, gift cards, checks or even bills from one of those mailboxes where you post a red flag to alert thieves. Go to the trouble of driving to a regular mailbox – they’re scattered here and there – or even the post office.

