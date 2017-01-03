Revealing truths about New Year's

I didn’t go out on New Year’s Eve. I just don’t celebrate the new year any more.

Not that I didn’t at one time. A little over 30 years ago I went to one of those canned New Year celebrations. For a set amount of money you could attend a planned party and have hors d’oeuvres, and a band or disc jockey would play music.

As I recall, the snacks were cold and dry. I have no recollection of any music, but recall sitting at a big, round table with a bunch of people I didn’t know, and nobody talked.

These days I don’t view the start of another year as much different from the arrival or April or September. The most significant part is that when you write a check for the first couple of weeks you have to remember to put down the new year, not the last year.

So let’s just say that I’m no fun. I have no desire to be seen in hot spots or revel with celebrities. I sure wouldn’t fit in some place like California.

I saw some pictures of celebrities stepping out for New Year’s Eve.

The object of being a celebrity, it seems, is to be seen and get people to take photos of you.

How do you accomplish that?

Simple. Wear a transparent outfit. You can bet that everyone will be looking at you and taking pictures of you.

That’s what at least one celebrity did. Any publicity is good publicity, right?

I suppose if a lot of people were wearing transparent or nearly nonexistent outfits around here I might be tempted to go out on New Year’s Eve, but we don’t dress that way in these parts. For one thing, it’s too cold.

But I just can’t get past the fact that celebrities these days have become downright exhibitionists.

The red carpet, as they call it, seems to be an excuse for celebrities to wear as little as possible.

Put on a bikini bottom and an unbuttoned sport coat and nothing else except for some boots and you’ll cause a sensation.

The only problem is that everybody’s trying to cause as big a sensation, so the object seems to be to get as close to naked as possible.

Now I’m not saying this is a bad thing.

If people want to prance around in front of paparazzi and gaping fans with practically nothing on, that’s their business. If they’re willing to go to that length to get their picture posted online, that’s their business. If heading out for an event and going practically naked will cause a few more people to remember their name, that’s their business.

I’m certainly not offended by any photos that get posted on internet news sites. I’m one of those guys who is offended by practically nothing.

I’m just glad that I’m not in a business that forces me to be an exhibitionist if I want to get ahead.

