Scammed couple ask, 'What would your mother say?'

What’s the world coming to, June Anderson asked rhetorically?

If all the crooks out there would use their minds they could probably be millionaires, she said. Then she reconsidered, well, the crooks probably are millionaires.

The only good part of that is that Anderson didn’t contribute $4,000 to their wealth. But she came close to falling for what is known as the grandma scam.

It started with a tearful call from a woman who, when Anderson’s husband answered the phone, asked “Grandpa?”

Anderson’s husband answered, “Ashley?” and the scheme began.

It was the usual story. Their granddaughter had supposedly gone to Rochester, New York, for a wedding reception but had an accident. Now she was charged with drunken driving and needed $4,000 to get out of jail. But whatever you do, don’t tell mom, she said.

That’s the way these rackets always start. Anderson insisted the woman on the phone sounded just like her granddaughter, but then she was crying and Anderson says she doesn’t hear on the phone that well. That’s why these con artists like to target old people.

But as the discussions continued, Anderson began to notice things didn’t add up.

Anderson hadn’t heard about anyone going to a wedding. And if her granddaughter had gone to Rochester, where was her 2-year-old daughter?

One of the people who called, claiming to be a clerk of courts or a lawyer, made some mention that the granddaughter had an American Express card, but they couldn’t use it to post bail.

An American Express card? Her granddaughter has no money, and she certainly doesn’t have an American Express card.

Then there was a mention that she had been driving a rental car. She rented a car?

As the con artists, posing as different police, court officials and lawyers, continued to call back, working the scam as hard as they could, Anderson told them she didn’t have $4,000.

Well, maybe they can get the judge to lower the bond, they said. Eventually Anderson talked them down to $850.

That’s a real giveaway. You don’t bargain on bail, and a court clerk doesn’t call and ask for bond. They leave that stuff up to bail bondsmen or to the people in jail.

Finally, Anderson said, “We started using our brains.”

Her husband got the phone number for the real Rochester police department and gave them a call. They had no record of their granddaughter being held there. When they mentioned that bond was $4,000, the person on the phone at the police department just laughed. It’s a scam, the woman told Anderson.

Finally, Anderson decided to call her granddaughter. She was at a friend’s house, she said.

But in what state, Anderson asked?

Indiana, of course.

Finally, when the scammers called back one more time, Anderson asked them, “What would your mother say if she knew what you were doing?”

The caller hung up.

Frank Gray reflects on his and others’ experiences in columns published Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He can be reached by phone at 461-8376, fax at 461-8893, or email at fgray@jg.net. You can also follow him on Twitter @FrankGrayJG.