Season's end at Broadway Zesto means break for boss

Janet Green is hoping for sunshine this weekend.

Bright blue skies and warm weather would make for a nice sendoff at the Zesto ice cream stand that Green runs on Broadway.

There are several Zestos in the area, but when you say Zesto, you always think of the one at Broadway and Creighton. It’s been there since 1949. That’s 67 years. It’s a landmark.

It seems too soon for the ice cream stand to close, but Sunday will be its last day.

Oh, it’s not going out of business. It’s just closing for the season. That’s the way it has operated for several years now. The business closes after the first weekend in October.

The owners plan it that way. Business does drop off significantly after school starts, Green says.

But why did October have to start on a Saturday? Why couldn’t it have started on a Monday? That would at least give us an extra few days to stop by and get an ice cream soda or one of those dipped cones they sell.

The calendar is the calendar, though, so Sunday will be your last chance to drop by and stand in line and listen to the cars with loud mufflers roar by as you wait to place your order.

For Green, though, there will still be about three weeks of work to do. She’ll scrub the place from top to bottom, clean out the machines that serve the ice cream and prepare the place to be locked down until next spring.

Green first went to work for the owners of Zesto in 1970. She came and went until 1998, when she became a permanent employee.

And working at Zesto is a permanent job of sorts once it opens. Green goes to work at 10:30 or so in the morning and stays until 10 or so at night – every day.

That means that so far this season, Green has worked about 200 days straight.

By the time the shop is ready to be mothballed for the season, she will probably have put in about 220 days straight, no weekends, no time off for Memorial Day or July 4 or Labor Day. Once the ice cream season starts, there is no stopping.

Green doesn’t complain, though. She talks about how the owners buy their own special mix of ice cream. It costs a little more than others, but it makes better ice cream, she says.

“You have to love it,” she says of the business.

And apparently, she does.

In another three weeks or so, Green’s “weekend” will start. It will last for 140 days or so, and then it will be time to head back to work.

