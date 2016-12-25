Sometimes, the best gift is nothing at all

It’s Christmas and most of us have gotten and opened our gifts – some we wanted and some we despise.

I know someone who claims that among the gifts they give at Christmas are cards announcing that they have bought, in the recipient’s name, a handful of chickens or half a goat for a destitute farmer in some foreign country.

Fortunately for me – and the giver – I’ve never gotten a gift like that. If I had, I probably would have said something like, “Give me the money for the chickens and I’ll buy eggs.”

It’s not that I’m anti-giving or finicky about gifts. I’m just skeptical. I wonder whether anybody really got that half a goat or the chickens or whether it’s all a racket.

But then, when it comes to gifts, I’m hard to buy for.

College kids – they’re easy to buy for. Pants, shirts, sweaters, electronics, money, etc.

But there comes a time in one’s existence when gifts don’t excite you any more, except, maybe under­wear or socks, which always come in handy, if they’re the right size.

You know what I mean. It goes like this.

“What do you get for Grandpa?”

“Get him a tie.”

So Grandpa gets the tie and he might smile and say it’s wonderful but inside he’s thinking, “I don’t wear ties anymore. Most of the people I know don’t even own ties,” and he’s thinking, “Egads, I’m gonna have to remember to wear this tie next Christmas.”

So sometimes when people say they don’t want anything, it might be a good idea just to listen to them, because the fact is, there comes a point when it’s true.

What they really want to do is get rid of things, such as those 30-year-old boots in the closet, or the 25-year-old jacket with a broken zipper. They might also want to part with that suitcase in the back of the closet that they took from their dad when it was 35 years old and now it’s old enough for Social Security.

It’s like the opening video of the old Masterpiece Theater shows where the camera would pan through a room full of shelves and tables crowded with all kinds of vases and pictures and cast silver snakes (though I always liked that snake). Who wants to live in a museum?

There really does come a time when people wish they could gather the whole clan together and instruct everyone to find a couple of things and take them home with them. Christmas is for giving, so take some stuff.

I’ve actually reached that stage. I’m ready to shed.

In fact, about the only thing I can think of that would even appeal to me is a fishing lure that actually catches fish, because I’ve never found one of those.

But don’t anybody dare give me a fishing lure. It’ll just get in the way.

