Student's machine may help in Africa

When Jordan Garrity, a 2010 Huntington North graduate, was a Purdue University sophomore, he got his first taste of something called a senior design project.

The idea was for students to design an agricultural vehicle that would be within financial reach of farmers in Africa.

The need is clear, if you listen to the facts and figures Garrity has been working with. There are only 3 cars per 100 people in sub-Saharan Africa. People transport water in jugs on top of their heads. They have to carry their produce to market by hand. Most live in rural areas, where they are subsistence farmers doing everything by hand.

Garrity’s goal, along with other current and former students who have been tweaking the concept for years now, is to design a vehicle that can navigate a countryside with few roads and that can be built in Africa with locally sourced parts.

That’s important, Garrity says. Africa is full of American agricultural machinery that sits around because it has broken down and no one has parts.

The latest design of what is called an AgRover, is a simple vehicle made of angle iron. It is run by a one-cylinder engine like those used on rail splitters and has a top speed of 20 mph.

The front seat is a sheet of plywood, and the back of the machine is designed to carry 2,000 pounds – about the weight of three 55-gallon drums of water.

Over the years the AgRover has been tweaked and tweaked. It’s been modified to run a water pump that can be used for irrigation. It can be rigged to run a generator. You can use it to grind corn. They’re tinkering now with ways to use the machine to chisel the soil and plant crops.

And the machine can be used to haul crops to the market, or haul seed or fertilizer, or even for use as a taxi or garbage truck.

Garrity says the first time he went to Africa with other students to look into ways to produce the vehicle there, he was expecting culture shock. He said he didn’t even know where Cameroon was. He found the people friendly, and today variations on the design have been made in Cameroon, Guinea, Kenya and Uganda.

Now, through Indiegogo, one of those crowd-funding sites, he’s trying to raise $20,000 to develop a supply chain and set up what he calls a dedicated workshop in Nigeria where the AgRover can be produced.

He hopes to get the price of one of the vehicles below $1,800.

Garrity is no longer a student at Purdue. He got his bachelor’s degree in engineering in 2014 and got a master’s degree there last summer. Today he’s 25 and working at Caterpillar in Peoria, Illinois, so he’s not sure how much longer he’ll be involved with the project.

Oh, he’ll drop by Purdue and give some technical assistance, “But I don’t want to be involved in the core designs.”

He’ll leave that up to future students.

