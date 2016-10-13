Survey does not reflect city effort

All in all, Fort Wayne isn’t a bad place to live.

The cost of living is low and there are plenty of parks and golf courses and greenways for cyclists and runners and walkers.

But according to a study by Gallup and Healthways, when it comes to well-being, the city is just about the worst place in the country to live.

The study looked at 48 communities around the country and interviewed about 150,000 people over the course of two years. It looked at the rate of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, depression and other factors. It concluded that when it comes to overall well-being, we had the lowest rank.

The city had among the lowest scores for walkability, public transit, bikeability, parks and active living.

In a way, the survey didn’t make sense to me. Over the years, I’ve watched as the city and nonprofit organizations expanded the River­greenway and painted bike lanes in parts of the city.

You can get on the green­way and ride a bike from the south end of town all the way to New Haven, though there are a few gaps in the route along the way.

Stores are relatively close if you want to walk.

But then it occurred to me, this is a great town for walking or cycling or just staying active – depending on where you live and when the part of city in which you live was built.

If you live in a neighborhood that was designed in the 1920s or 1930s – in an age when a lot of people still walked or took the bus – everything is convenient. The neighborhoods were well designed.

Then, everything seemed to change. As the city grew, as malls popped up and new shopping centers started appearing on main drags around the city, the concept of walkability or bikeability went out the window.

Everything was designed to accommodate cars.

Think about it. If you work anywhere along Coliseum Boulevard, Coldwater Road, Lima Road or North Clinton Street, you can forget about walking or riding a bike to work or to shop. The roads are designed for cars, not pedestrians or alternative means of transportation.

If you live in newer developments in the north part of the city, getting to a destination is tricky. Major thoroughfares are the only way to reach housing developments.

Residents of Aboite Township discovered that a couple of decades ago when they realized that their exclusive developments, designed to eliminate through traffic, were impossible to escape if you didn’t have a car. That’s why they launched the campaign to build trails that can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Those conditions can be remedied, but it gets cumbersome and expensive to retrofit an entire city.

The result? We get lousy scores on surveys from time to time.

It helps, though, to look at who got the highest scores – Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. No wonder people walk more in those cities. Does anybody in any of those cities really want to drive a car?

