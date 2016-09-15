Swim club looks to stay afloat after funds taken

It was a peaceful time and America was still bursting with optimism back in 1961 when the Pocahontas Swim Club opened on Ojibway Trail in Indian Village.

It was the first private swim club in the city, with an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and it was exclusive. Membership was limited to people who lived in Indian Village off Bluffton Road, and there was still a waiting list to join.

The kids who were members of the swim team won city championship after city championship, current member Christina McKay says.

The club is less exclusive now. It accepts members from a wider area. Members come from Waynedale, Southwood Park, Woodhurst and other areas, but it’s still in business 55 years later.

The club’s existence, though, is now on the line.

It turns out that between 2009 and 2012, the club’s volunteer treasurer started dipping into the club’s funds. In total, $60,000 was embezzled from two different bank accounts.

The embezzlement was discovered when the president of the pool’s board, Alice Jordan-Miles, who had co-signed a $30,000 loan to make improvements to the pool, found out she had a black mark on her credit because the payments on that loan were never paid.

It turned out the loan and other money in the club’s account had been used by the treasurer for personal use.

Members were shocked and devastated, McKay said.

The treasurer pleaded guilty to felony theft in 2014 and was ordered to pay more than $42,000 in restitution, but according to Jordan-Miles, restitution has been made only $10 or $15 at a time, not more than $250 to $300 in all.

The result of the embezzlement is that the club has been behind on its bills for four or five years now, Mc­Kay said, including payments on what Jordan-Miles calls “a loan we never received.”

Creditors have been patient, McKay said, but the club can’t operate that way any more.

It is time to close the pool for the season, and the club needs $10,000 by Oct. 1 to pay the bills it has accumulated from the 2016 season. If they can’t cover the bills, the pool won’t open next summer, McKay says, and the club can’t sell memberships to a pool that might not open next year.

So the club is doing what a lot of organizations do. It’s holding a giant rummage sale on their tennis courts Saturday. Thirty families have donated items for the sale, McKay said.

The club will also be grilling, and concessions will be open. If it rains, the sale will be held Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pocahontas is scrambling to find any other source of money to stay alive. It started a GoFundMe page that raised $2,600 in 20 hours, as of about noon Wednesday.

The club is considering telling members that if they kick in $100 now, they’ll get a discount on next year’s membership.

And they’ll even consider naming rights if a company steps forward offering financial support, McKay said.

Frank Gray reflects on his and others’ experiences in columns published Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He can be reached by phone at 461-8376, fax at 461-8893, or email at fgray@jg.net. You can also follow him on Twitter @FrankGrayJG.