The IRS isn't calling: It's a scam

The calls have been coming in almost every day.

City residents, mostly older people, were being contacted by people claiming to be with the IRS and threatening to have them arrested if they didn’t immediately come up with a chunk of money.

The plague of calls has been going on for months. Sometimes I wonder whether there is anyone in town who hasn’t gotten a call like that. I’ve gotten one.

What troubles me is that there are almost certainly a few people out there who have fallen for this.

To head that off, I’ve written about it a couple of times, saying that the IRS doesn’t make threatening phone calls. If they want to talk to you, they mail you a letter and tell you as much. If they want to sue you, they just sue. And if they want to arrest you for tax fraud or something, they don’t call you and tell you. They just come and get you.

Last week, a woman emailed me about a call she got, so I called her back and told her I wasn’t with the IRS and neither was that guy who called her. She thanked me for calling and said she knew it was a scam because I’d written about it before. So at least some people are getting the message.

And if you’ve harbored any lingering doubts about whether these callers were really from the IRS or not, all you had to do was read the news last week.

Police in India raided nine different boiler rooms and arrested 70 people who sat around all day pretending to be IRS agents, calling Americans and threatening them unless they paid up. They reportedly had been taught to speak with American accents.

Police in India are reportedly investigating hundreds of others who might have been involved. In other words, the scam was a huge operation. Once in a while someone somewhere in America would fall for their scheme. The call centers in India were reportedly bringing in $150,000 a day. Some of the money they conned people out of might have ended up in American bank accounts.

If the various boiler rooms did involve hundreds of people, that explains why so many people have been getting these calls. A few hundred con men could probably call every household in Fort Wayne in a week. The arrests, I hope, will reduce the number of bogus IRS calls that people are getting, but I doubt it will eliminate them. The IRS scam is incredibly widespread. It’s not just run out of India. I imagine others are running their versions of the scam out of plenty of other boiler rooms around Africa, the Caribbean and various spots in the U.S.

At least some of them have finally been caught.

The unfortunate part is that the people who have been scammed will probably never get their money back. You can only hope that the scammers have their money confiscated.

